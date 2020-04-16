John Krasinski To Host Virtual Prom For High School Grads Who’ll Be Missing Out On The Real Deal

John Krasinski has “Some Good News” for high school graduates who won’t be able to attend prom this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the “Jack Ryan” star — who recently launched the new web series “Some Good News” — wrote that he “can’t take it anymore how much all you guys are missing prom. So let’s do something about it!”

To fill the void, he’ll be hosting a virtual prom.

According to Krasinski, he’ll be handling the DJ duties along “with some friends live on YouTube.”

Ok ok… so one of our favorite segments on @somegoodnews is “What’d I miss?” And I just can’t take it anymore how much all you guys are missing prom. So let’s do something about it! Let’s have an #SGNprom !! Yup, I’ll DJ with some friends live on YouTube. Friday 8EST/5PST! — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) April 15, 2020

He posted a similar message on Instagram, featuring a sampling of his DJ skills — along with a brief vocal performance of Chris de Burgh’s “The Lady in Red”.

While Krasinski didn’t reveal who the other guest DJs would be, given that his previous shows have featured such guests as Steve Carell, the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton” and the Boston Red Sox, it wouldn’t be out of line to expect some big-name celebs.

In any case, it all goes down on Friday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET.