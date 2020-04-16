Demi Lovato Sings ‘Cinderella’ Song For Disney Singalong

Demi Lovato is giving it her all in a preview of Thursday’s Disney Singalong.

In the short clip, Lovato belts out the “Cinderella” classic “A Dream is a Wish your Heart Makes” while clips of people thanking healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 outbreak play.

RELATED: Disney Shares Sneak Peek At ‘High School Musical’ Singalong Ahead Of Thursday’s Premiere

During the full performance, Lovato will sing the song with Michael Bublé.

Ryan Seacrest will host the evening of music fun which includes performances from Zac Efron and the “High School Musical” cast and Ariana Grande singing the “Hercules” song “I Won’t Say I’m In Love”.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Says She No Longer Talks To Selena Gomez Or The Jonas Brothers

The singalong airs Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.