Armie Hammer And His Family Are Quarantined In The Cayman Islands, Urges It ‘Wasn’t Planned’

Armie Hammer and his family are still in the Cayman Islands amid the coronavirus.

The actor’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer shared the news via Instagram on Thursday, revealing she stepped out today to get groceries.

“Left home yesterday for the first time in almost a month for our second grocery run and the experience was drastically different than before,” she wrote in the caption. “We’re currently quarantined in the Caymans, which wasn’t planned when we left LA 5 weeks ago.”

RELATED: Armie Hammer Debuts Wild New Moustache-And-Mohawk Quarantine Look

RELATED: Armie Hammer Climbs A Steep Cliff, Drinks Goat Milk Right From The Udder On ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls’

She continued, “Due to travel restrictions, school closures and the fact that we were planning to be here with our extended family two weeks later for spring break, we made this decision for the health and safety of our family. But none of that is the point…I just know this is a very sensitive time and emotions are heightened, so felt the need to explain.”

Chambers went on to explain the lengths the Cayman Islands is going through to stop the spread.

“The point is…the government here seems to be handling this entire situation extremely well,” she said. “There are strict curfews, lockdowns and visitation to essential businesses are only allowed on certain days based on the first letter of your last name. And it seems to be working.”

Despite her explanation, Chambers has still received a large amount of backlash on her post.