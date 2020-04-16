Hugh Jackman Reveals How Scarlett Johansson Sparked His Hilarious Feud With Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been engaged in a hilarious social media feud for so long even Jackman doesn’t recall exactly how it began.

“How did it start? It’s gone back so long now,” said the 51-year-old “X-Men” star when asked how it all began in an interview with Daily Beast.

“God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started!” he joked.

Jackman eventually remembered that it all began when he and Reynolds, 43, met during the filming of “Wolverine”, shortly after Reynolds (who played Deadpool in the flick) had married Scarlett Johansson (the couple was married from 2008 until 2011).

He recalled that he “used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behaviour here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the ‘Deadpool’ thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted.”

According to Jackman, he’s got something he’s cooking up, but admitted he tries to pare down the amount of time he devotes to their feud.

“I try to limit it to five hours a day, planning retribution,” he quipped. “I’ve found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready.”