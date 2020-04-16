‘Tiger King”s Jeff Lowe Gets Roasted While Trying To Host Reddit AMA

“Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe attempted to host a Reddit AMA but things quickly took a turn for the worst.

Lowe told users “ask me anything” and they did. Luckily Lowe was a good sport and answered a lot of the questions.

One such question was around the theory that Lowe and Carole Baskin’s missing husband Don Lewis are the same person.

“You’re a brilliant man and she is not my type. If I was stuck on a deserted island with her, I would f**k a coconut,” he replied. “I’ve seen the side by side pictures. It looks more like John and Joe’s love child.”

Another question had to do with the reports that the documentary makers introduced themselves as something else to each subject of the series.

“Netflix did not approach us. We were produced by the guys who made the show,” Lowe said. “They framed it as an expose on Carole Baskins. And to Carole, they said it was warning against the dangers of keeping tigers. They misrepresented the show to everyone.”

He also expressed that the filmmakers were “too easy” on Baskin.

“Joe had file cabinets full with info on the disappearance of Don,” he said. “All she does is she has big cats in cages, just like Joe.”

Other statements from Lowe included that he has since found a flash drive with footage of “Joe and Finley… having sexual relations with animals in the park.”

But it was in the questions that Lowe didn’t answer where he got roasted.

“As a senior citizen, why do you dress yourself like an anthropomorphized can of Monster Energy?” asked one person in a collection of many wardrobe related questions.

Another said, “Do you think someday your wife Lauren will wise up and feed you to the tigers, completing the cycle and fulfilling the ancient prophecies?”. While a third asked, “How long do you think it’ll be before you’re behind bars where you belong?”