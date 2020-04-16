Dr. Oz Slammed On Social Media For Suggesting Schools Reopen Because There’s ‘Only’ A 2% Mortality Rate

Dr. Oz has been hit with a social media tsunami of backlash over some comments he made during an interview on Wednesday night with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Speaking with Hannity — who last month described COVID-19 as a “new hoax” the Democrats were using to “bludgeon” President Donald Trump — Dr. Mehmet Oz was discussing the measures that could be taken to restart America’s education system.

“Schools are a very appetizing opportunity,” Oz told Hannity.

“I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing the opening of schools may only cost us two to three per cent, in terms of total mortality,” he said.

“Any, you know, any life is a life lost, but to get every child back into a school where they’re safely being educated, being fed, and making the most out of their lives, with the theoretical risk on the back side, that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider,” he added.

DR OZ: "Schools are a very appetizing opportunity. I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality. Any, you know, any life is a life lost, but … that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider." 😳 pic.twitter.com/aifMeKTsIv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2020

As HuffPost pointed out, The Lancet piece he was likely describing cites a U.K. study concluding that closing schools there “will reduce COVID-19 deaths by only two to four percent.”

Nevertheless, the TV doctor’s remarks sparked outrage on Twitter from people who assumed he meant that he found the deaths of two percent of America’s nearly 60 million schoolchildren — which translates to well over a million — to be both “appetizing” and an acceptable “tradeoff.”

THE TRUMP CULT IS A DEATH CULT Here’s charlatan quack @DrOz saying kids can go back to school cause only 2-3% will die👇🏼 For context, there are 56 million+ kids in U.S. schools. 2% – 1.1 million dead kids

3% – 1.7 million dead kids Fuck you, Dr. Oz🖕🏼pic.twitter.com/6SieXgvYMP — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) April 16, 2020

Dr. Oz has proven himself to be a grifter time and time again. Anyone still listening to him is playing themselves. pic.twitter.com/b3sDjSSGvr — Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) April 16, 2020

Yo @DrOz

WTF kind of doctor are you???!

Only cost us 2 to 3%??

Those are people’s children you’re putting a percentage on.

You fucking idiot!!#KidVicious🖕🏽🙄🖕🏽 — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) April 16, 2020

This is a doctor speaking. What has happened to us? @DrOz — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) April 16, 2020

Did he just float the idea of killing children? Surely I misunderstood that. — Apollo Creed Bratton (@ApolloBratton) April 16, 2020

Following the outrage, Oz offered a non-apology, acknowledging that his remarks “confused and upset people” and admitting he “misspoke.”

I’ve realized my comments on risks around opening schools have confused and upset people, which was never my intention. I misspoke. pic.twitter.com/Kq1utwiCjR — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) April 16, 2020

If he was expecting his response to quell the criticism, he was sorely mistaken.

You called a 2 to 3% increase in mortality appetizing. Don't even try to walk that back. — anyangel (@dancingonapin) April 16, 2020

Confused?? No, you were quite clear! There is NO walking this back. — 🌑BALDBOSS🌑 (@BaldBoss68) April 16, 2020

I wasn’t confused at all. I heard it clearly. You are okay with kids dying. Anyone else confused? — YS (@NYinLA2121) April 16, 2020