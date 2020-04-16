Halle Berry Is Loving Single Life, ‘It’s Been So Great That I Think I Might Stay Like This’

Halle Berry is single and loving it.

The actress was on Instagram Live with Lena Waithe who asked Berry about her choice to stay single after her 2016 divorce to Olivier Martinez.

“I’ve learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo’s dad I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now,” Berry said. “Decidedly so, for sure.”

Berry and Martinez share son, Maceo, 6. Berry is also mother to Nahla, 12, who she had with ex-Gabriel Aubry.

“I have decided to take time. I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spent time with me,” Berry added. “And it’s been so great that I think I might stay like this!”

Waithe questioned if Berry had a timeline set in her mind on how long she planned to be on her own.

“One year led to two years and two years is now leading to three years,” she continued. “But I’m fine because I think the next relationship I have I think I will have a better chance of attracting and choosing what’s right for me because I’ve taken this time to think about what’s important to me.”

“I no longer feel the need for a relationship so I don’t feel the need to rush or accept something that’s not totally right for me. Not that anything’s wrong with the people I’ve been with but I’m going to wait for my match or I will stay solo and be with my kids and do my life the way I’m doing it,” Berry said.

The “Monster’s Ball” star also had advice for everyone watching who might have a hard time being on their own.

“You know what I think the gift is, and this is something that comes with age, the gift of your own company,” Berry said. “And you can start it by maybe taking a short trip, a weekend trip and seeing how that feels.”

She added, “I promise you, you will start to enjoy that time and being with yourself and your company being the most important company.”