Beyoncé Makes Surprise Appearance on ‘Disney Family Singalong’ to Sing ‘When You Wish Upon A Star’

Beyoncé gave us all the feels!

The singer made a surprise appearance during “The Disney Family Singalong” hosted by Ryan Seacrest on Thursday. The songstress — rocking gorgeous curls — began with some words of encouragement before singing “When You Wish Upon A Star” from “Cinderella”.

“Hello to all of the families across the world. I’m very proud and honoured to be a part of the Disney family and to help present “The Disney Songbook Singalong”, in partnership with Feeding America,” she began. “I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”

She then kicked off the beautiful rendition of the Disney classic.

“Please hold on to your families tight. Please be safe. Don’t give up hope. We’re gonna get through this. I promise. God bless you,” she concluded as she said bye.

The one-hour event features celebrities and their families as they take on their favourite Disney tunes from their homes. Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé, Ariana Grande and more also entertained viewers with performances.

