Dolly Parton Reads ‘Llama Llama Red Pajama’ For Latest ‘Good Night With Dolly’ Book

Dolly Parton is back with another of her “Good Night with Dolly” storytime offerings, in which the country music legend broadcasts live on YouTube while reading different children’s books.

The books are taken from her Imagination Library charity, in which she mails free books to households with children aged five and under to encourage literacy.

This week’s offering is Llama Llama Red Pajama by author Anna Dewdney.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Reads ‘The Little Engine That Could’ During Launch Of ‘Goodnight With Dolly’ YouTube Series

This marks Parton’s third “Good Night with Dolly” entry, which she kicked off with the classic The Little Engine That Could.

Parton has promised she’ll read a new book each Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT.