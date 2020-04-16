Christina Aguilera Joins Disney Singalong To Perform ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’

Christina Aguilera joined Thursday’s Disney Singalong for a beautiful rendition of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight”.
In just one of the many performances, Aguilera performed “The Lion King” song from her home.
Other performances during the evening included Beyoncé singing “When You Wish Upon A Star”, Ariana Grande performing “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” and Demi Lovato‘s “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes”.
Aguilera has long been part of the Disney family and will once again perform the soundtrack for the upcoming live version of “Mulan”.
See more of the reaction to Aguilera’s performance below: