Christina Aguilera Joins Disney Singalong To Perform ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’

Christina Aguilera joined Thursday’s Disney Singalong for a beautiful rendition of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight”.

In just one of the many performances, Aguilera performed “The Lion King” song from her home.

Other performances during the evening included Beyoncé singing “When You Wish Upon A Star”, Ariana Grande performing “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” and Demi Lovato‘s “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes”.

Aguilera has long been part of the Disney family and will once again perform the soundtrack for the upcoming live version of “Mulan”.

See more of the reaction to Aguilera’s performance below:

My sister is @xtina's biggest fan – she started crying instantly out of joy 😂😍 #ABC #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/FfeIvZuTXO — Sammie Hardy (@SammieHardy9) April 17, 2020

Christina Aguilera dog is so EXTRA, I can’t! She sounded flawless as always pic.twitter.com/9aH5Klkzc9 — 忠 勇 真 (@whorextina) April 17, 2020

Christina Aguilera's tone is the most beautiful in the world & I don't care what you think. — 𝑫𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒆𝒍𝒂 (@katytina_) April 17, 2020

The lioness roared tonight 🦁🖤✨ Christina Aguilera sounded so magical, heavenly and peaceful. The way she brings so much joy and serenity to my life. Singing an Oscar & Grammy award winning Disney classic, to get us throught these hard times. #DisneyFamilySingAlong pic.twitter.com/VDiflQzqHl — Jean (@JFighterX) April 17, 2020