Ariana Grande Provides Her Own Backup Vocals In Disney Singalong Performance Of ‘Hercules’ Song

Ariana Grande is the latest star to headline the “Disney Family Singalong”, and she performed a beloved song from her favourite Disney animated movie: “I Won’t Say I’m in Love” from “Hercules”.
Not only does she sing the lead vocals, Grande also sings five different backup harmonies, recreating the animated performance in which Princess Megara — a.k.a. Meg — is backed by the five muses.
“Hercules,” she explained, “has always been my #1 favourite Disney movie. I love Alan Menken’s music. I hope you enjoy,” she said in a brief statement before the song.
Grande’s fans couldn’t help but notice the similarity between Grande and Meg, and took to Twitter to declare she’s a shoo-in for the role if Disney ever makes a live-action “Hercules”.