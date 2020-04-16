Ariana Grande Provides Her Own Backup Vocals In Disney Singalong Performance Of ‘Hercules’ Song

Ariana Grande is the latest star to headline the “Disney Family Singalong”, and she performed a beloved song from her favourite Disney animated movie: “I Won’t Say I’m in Love” from “Hercules”.

Not only does she sing the lead vocals, Grande also sings five different backup harmonies, recreating the animated performance in which Princess Megara — a.k.a. Meg — is backed by the five muses.

“Hercules,” she explained, “has always been my #1 favourite Disney movie. I love Alan Menken’s music. I hope you enjoy,” she said in a brief statement before the song.

Grande’s fans couldn’t help but notice the similarity between Grande and Meg, and took to Twitter to declare she’s a shoo-in for the role if Disney ever makes a live-action “Hercules”.

Disney should cast her as Meg on their live action movie!! pic.twitter.com/A1CAaNndBi — 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐧 (@lbbhfairy) April 17, 2020

we want her as megara in hercules live action!!! — isadora (@sdtoside) April 17, 2020