Disney+ Edits Casting Couch Joke Out Of ‘Toy Story 2’ In Light Of #MeToo

In a sign of how much times have changed in the post-#MeToo era, a sight gag once deemed tame enough for a Pixar-produced children’s movie is being edited out over concerns it’s now seen as sexist and offensive.

The scene in question comes in a “blooper” at the end of “Toy Story 2”, featuring prospector Stinky Pete (voiced by Kelsey Grammer).

Woody (Tom Hanks) turns the toy box containing Stinky Pete around, and sees two blonde Barbie dolls inside the box with him.

“So you two are absolutely identical?” the pervy prospector asks the Barbies as Woody’s eyes bulge in embarrassment.

“You know, I’m sure I can get you a part in ‘Toy Story 3’,” he adds before noticing he’s being observed.

According to Variety, the sequence — which occurred following the credits — had previously been cut from the 2019 DVD/blu-ray rerelease of “Toy Story 2” in conjunction with the release of “Toy Story 4”

The scene will likewise not be seen in the version of the movie that streams on “Disney Plus”.