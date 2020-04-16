Dr. Phil Faces Backlash For Suggesting The U.S. Should Stop The Shutdown

As the United States discussed ways to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a variety of doctors were called upon for news interviews, including Dr. Phil McGraw.

Dr. Phil appeared on Fox News on Thursday where he expressed his dismay at the shutdowns because of the virus when there are so many other causes of death.

The TV host and doctor spoke how the issues people face in lockdown, like depression, will “actually cause more destruction and more death across time than the virus itself.”

He then listed the number of deaths in the United States because of automobile crashes, cigarette and swimming pools –“but we don’t shut the country down for that.”

RELATED: Dr Phil’s $7.5 Million Mansion Goes Up For Sale — And It’s Not What You’d Expect It To Look Like

Dr. Phil added, “but yet we are doing it for [coronavirus].”

“The fall out is going to last for years because people’s lives are going to be destroyed,” he continued.

Dr Phil says national lockdowns will cause more death than the coronavirus, adding that we don't quarantine the country for cigarette-related deaths pic.twitter.com/EOLJSDArQd — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 17, 2020

RELATED: Dr. Oz Slammed On Social Media For Suggesting Schools Reopen Because There’s ‘Only’ A 2% Mortality Rate

It didn’t take long for Dr. Phil to feel the backlash, with many comparing his comments to that of Dr. Oz earlier in the day who suggested schools should reopen because there’s “only” a 2% mortality rate.

What were the odds of Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil both tanking their careers on the same day? — Jerry (@js_edit) April 17, 2020

It appears that Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz and Dr. Drew attended Trump University Medical School together — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) April 17, 2020

and Dr. Drew. — Duston O (@lindust20) April 17, 2020

Car crashes are extremely contagious. — YS (@NYinLA2121) April 17, 2020

Dr. Phil voluntarily relinquished his medical license after several run ins with Texas medical regulations. He is currently licensed to practice in zero (0) states. https://t.co/ye0GpD2Ami — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) April 17, 2020