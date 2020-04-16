Dr. Phil Faces Backlash For Suggesting The U.S. Should Stop The Shutdown

As the United States discussed ways to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a variety of doctors were called upon for news interviews, including Dr. Phil McGraw.
Dr. Phil appeared on Fox News on Thursday where he expressed his dismay at the shutdowns because of the virus when there are so many other causes of death.
The TV host and doctor spoke how the issues people face in lockdown, like depression, will “actually cause more destruction and more death across time than the virus itself.”
He then listed the number of deaths in the United States because of automobile crashes, cigarette and swimming pools –“but we don’t shut the country down for that.”
RELATED: Dr Phil’s $7.5 Million Mansion Goes Up For Sale — And It’s Not What You’d Expect It To Look Like
Dr. Phil added, “but yet we are doing it for [coronavirus].”
“The fall out is going to last for years because people’s lives are going to be destroyed,” he continued.
RELATED: Dr. Oz Slammed On Social Media For Suggesting Schools Reopen Because There’s ‘Only’ A 2% Mortality Rate
It didn’t take long for Dr. Phil to feel the backlash, with many comparing his comments to that of Dr. Oz earlier in the day who suggested schools should reopen because there’s “only” a 2% mortality rate.