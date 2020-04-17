Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Was ‘Livid’ Over ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Episode: ‘This Isn’t Gonna End Well’

Joshua Jackson can currently be seen Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere”, which is not yet airing in Canada.

In the series, he plays Bill Richardson, the lawyer husband of Reese Witherspoon’s character, Elena. In the latest episode, Bill is in court representing a couple defending themselves in suit launched by a friend of Mia (Kerry Washington) suing for the return of her biological child that she gave up for adoption, and that couple adopted.

Apparently, Jackson’s lawyer character does not go over well in the episode. He took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal he was watching the episode alongside his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, who was not pleased.

“Just finished the cold open of #LittleFiresEverywhere. wife already livid. Gonna be a long hour,” he wrote, adding in a second tweet, “Husband trying to remind wife that it’s a character. Views and legal opinions expressed by Bill are his own.”

He shared some more, including why one scene had him “fluffing pillows in the guest room… this isn’t gonna end well.”

