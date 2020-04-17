Little Big Town Are Joined By Their Kids To Belt Out ‘A Spoonful Of Sugar’ On ‘The Disney Family Singalong’

Little Big Town brought smiles to viewers’ faces Thursday as they joined in with the “Disney Family Singalong”.

The band belted out the much-loved “Mary Poppins” track “A Spoonful of Sugar”.

Band members Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook were even joined by their children towards the end of the clip, before they ended up eating all the cakes and desserts off the table.

The hour-long event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, also saw the likes of Bobby Bones, Thomas Rhett, Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth and Auliʻi Cravalho take part.

Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Amber Riley, John Stamos, and many more also made appearances throughout the show.

One bit in particular that got everybody talking was the “High School Musical” reunion. However, fans were left a little disappointed after Zac Efron failed to sing, and just introduced the cast before they sang “We’re All In This Together”.