Prince William And Kate Middleton Reveal They Home-Schooled Their Kids Through Easter Break: ‘I Feel Very Mean’

Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed how they’ve been coping in quarantine during an interview with the BBC Friday.

William and Kate, who are parents to George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, who turns two next week, spoke about home-schooling and how they’ve had a lot of “ups and downs,” like most families.

Kate shared, “Don’t tell the children, we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean.”

The pair also said they’d been keeping in touch with family via video chat.

Kate admitted, “It gets a bit hectic, I’m not going to lie. With a two-year-old, you have to take the phone away.

“It’s quite hectic for them all to say the right thing at the right time without pressing the wrong buttons. But it’s great and it’s nice to keep in touch with everybody.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are supporting the NHS Every Mind Matters campaign, also spoke about mental health, urging anybody struggling to talk to people and seek help.

Why #EveryMindMatters during this period? ⬇️ The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke with the BBC about why this is important now more than ever. Visit https://t.co/2TMbOmDHmQ for more information pic.twitter.com/NR8njP1zOI — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 17, 2020

Now, more than ever, Every Mind Matters. There are things we can all do to help look after our mental wellbeing during this challenging time. Visit https://t.co/2TMbOmDHmQ for more information and create your 'Mind Plan' today.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/tlncVcnsX8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 17, 2020

William was then asked about his father Prince Charles contracting COVID-19.

He shared, “At first I was quite concerned. He fits the profile of somebody of the age he’s at, which is fairly risky. I think the hardest thing he found was having to stop,” insisting the Prince of Wales is a huge fan of walking.

In terms of mental health, the couple pointed out that a lot of the focus has been on physical well-being, which is “hugely important,” but they added: “We mustn’t forget our mental well-being as well and making sure you’re reaching out to those people around you that you have access to — even if it’s over the phone or online to really make sure you have those conversations.”

“I think staying connected, staying positive and being able to talk to friends and family is so crucial,” William said. “And having just some tips and some ideas as to how to tackle some of these strange feelings and difficult circumstances we’re finding ourselves in is really important, just to nudge us through these next few weeks.”

William and Kate also thanked the incredible National Health Service workers who have been working tirelessly to help tackle the virus.