Seth Rogen Has Been Enjoying The Kid-Free Life In Quarantine

Seth Rogen has never been happier not to have children.

On Thursday, the Canadian “Knocked Up” star appeared remotely on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” — bushy quarantine beard on display — to talk about his life under self-isolation.

“You seem to be a person who is actually cut out for this stay-at-home thing,” Kimmel remarked.

Rogen agreed, “We are not all in this together, because this has not been that bad for me … I”ve kind of been self-isolating since 2009.”

He also talked about taking up pottery and smoking a “truly ungodly” amount of pot.

For his recent birthday, Rogen’s wife also arranged for his friends to drive by.

“I got to see them for 15 seconds and then everyone went their merry way,” he said.

Saying that he’s really built for this situation, Rogen added, “The fact that I have no kids is making this a truly not-that-bad experience.”

He joked that when he’s on his deathbed, without any kids around him, it will have been worth it for this coronavirus period. “My wife and I had a lovely time,” he said.