Kelly Clarkson Reveals Reason Aretha Franklin Once Had Her In Tears

Kelly Clarkson is a huge Aretha Franklin fan, so it’s hardly surprising she got emotional when Franklin praised one of her performances.

Clarkson appeared on the latest at-home edition of “The Tonight Show”, telling Jimmy Fallon how she came to sing “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee” at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration.

The singer didn’t know Franklin had performed the same song four years earlier at his first.

Clarkson told Fallon, “That’s like every time you sing a national anthem everyone always talks about Whitney Houston’s and it’s like, ‘Can you not compare me to her?’ Like, that’s not fair.”

However, Clarkson needn’t worry at all, because Franklin told her it was “magnificent.”

“I cried. Not joking, I was in the studio making a record at the time and I bawled, ’cause I was like, ‘I’m done. I have succeeded,'” she gushed.

Clarkson revealed the track “I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You” by Franklin was one of her go-to shower songs.

She even belted out a bit of it for Fallon. See more in the clip above.