Luke Evans & Josh Gad’s Virtual Performance Of ‘Gaston’ Has Fans In Awe

As a specimen, yes, he’s intimidating!

RELATED: Ariana Grande Provides Her Own Backup Vocals In Disney Singalong Performance Of ‘Hercules’ Song

On Thursday night, “Beauty and the Beast” stars Luke Evans and Josh Gad performed as part of the “Disney Family Singalong” special.

The duo remotely recreated their memorable number “Gaston” from the film, with piano accompaniment from composer Alan Menken.

RELATED: Demi Lovato And Michael Bublé Sing ‘Cinderella’ Song For Disney Singalong

Evans in particular went all out, showing off his incredible pipes at a number of points and wowing fans at home.

Luke Evans can saaaaaaaang https://t.co/Xmig6u55AZ — BigNLiddle (@bignliddle) April 17, 2020