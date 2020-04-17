Prince William Praises 99-Year-Old War Vet After He Raises Over $31.6M For The National Health Service: ‘He’s A One-Man Fundraising Machine’

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid tribute to 99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore after the nonagenarian raised more than $31.6 million (£18 million) for the National Health Service in the U.K.

Moore’s original goal was to raise £1,000 by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

However, he went above and beyond, and is now sgeen as an absolute hero in the U.K.

Prince William told the BBC: “It’s incredible, it’s amazing and what I love also is that he’s a 99-year-old war vet.

“He’s been around a long time, he knows everything and it’s wonderful that everyone has been inspired by his story and his determination.

“He’s a one-man fundraising machine and God knows what the final total will be. But good on him, and I hope it keeps going.”

Moore replied, “It’s absolutely amazing that my super prince can say something like that.”

Please note this is the official page for @captaintommoore and @NHSCharities : https://t.co/yDH1EvZceS. Thank you so much for you INCREDIBLE support and generosity so far 🙌 — JustGiving (@JustGiving) April 17, 2020

Moore added in an interview with BBC Radio 2, “I say thank you very much indeed. I appreciate it because the object for which we’re donating is so important and so necessary… I think you’re all so kind and thoughtful contributing to this cause.”

See more response to Moore and his incredible achievements below.

I’m sure there will be an honour on the way for Captain Tom Moore but does anyone else think it would be great to have the ‘Captain Tom Moore Hospital’ so we – and future generations – can always remember this remarkable man?#Legacy #WalkWithTom @captaintommoore pic.twitter.com/WYpi4CltCU — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 17, 2020

My favourite photo for a very long time. Ooh the gratitude to @captaintommoore and beyond humility of kindness and compassion pic.twitter.com/KbZIFogdwJ — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) April 17, 2020

I always believe in taking criticism and using it usefully. The idea to sing happy birthday was well intentioned. We thought it would bring a moment of happy escapism, so let’s do it for

Captain Tom Moore who turns 100 on the 30th April. Let’s sing it for him #singfortom pic.twitter.com/HTBkjzbQxe — Ben Fogle (@Benfogle) April 17, 2020

Our version of You'll Never Walk Alone is available to download NOW. @captaintommoore it's an honour for me to have recorded this song with you, a true hero, supported by The NHS Voices for Care Choir. Let's get this to No.1 for Tom's 100th Birthday https://t.co/VXZSGaiyV3 — Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) April 17, 2020