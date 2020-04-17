Prince William Praises 99-Year-Old War Vet After He Raises Over $31.6M For The National Health Service: ‘He’s A One-Man Fundraising Machine’

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid tribute to 99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore after the nonagenarian raised more than $31.6 million (£18 million) for the National Health Service in the U.K.
Moore’s original goal was to raise £1,000 by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.
However, he went above and beyond, and is now sgeen as an absolute hero in the U.K.
Prince William told the BBC: “It’s incredible, it’s amazing and what I love also is that he’s a 99-year-old war vet.
“He’s been around a long time, he knows everything and it’s wonderful that everyone has been inspired by his story and his determination.
“He’s a one-man fundraising machine and God knows what the final total will be. But good on him, and I hope it keeps going.”
RELATED: Prince William Thanks First Responders Tackling Coronavirus In Powerful Speech, Declares Another New U.K. Hospital Open
Moore replied, “It’s absolutely amazing that my super prince can say something like that.”
Moore added in an interview with BBC Radio 2, “I say thank you very much indeed. I appreciate it because the object for which we’re donating is so important and so necessary… I think you’re all so kind and thoughtful contributing to this cause.”
RELATED: Prince William Video Calls Two Grassroots Charities Who Benefit From His New Patronage: The National Emergencies Trust
See more response to Moore and his incredible achievements below.