Steve Martin Is Dying To Sing ‘We Are The World’ And Stephen Colbert Isn’t Having It

We are not the world.

On Global’s “The Late Show” on Thursday, Stephen Colbert introduced a new segment called “Stop Steve Martin From Singing ‘We Are The World'”.

As the host explained, Martin is apparently a “sensitive guy” and he really wants to sing the charity single “We Are the World”, and it is Colbert’s job to stop him.

Martin then appeared remotely from somewhere in the woods, holding his guitar, continuously starting to sing the song, while Colbert interrupted him.

But no matter how hard Colbert tries to shift the conversation, with fan questions and more, Martin keeps bringing it right around to “We Are the World”.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.