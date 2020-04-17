Fans Left Reeling From ‘Young Sheldon’ Shock Ending

Fans of “Big Bang Theory” prequel “Young Sheldon” were saddened and dismayed when the storyline in Thursday night’s episode took an unexpectedly dark turn.

The series follows the family life of 11-year-old Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage as the childhood version of Jim Parsons’ character) growing up in Texas.

In the episode, Sheldon’s older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) has a part-time job at the sporting goods store owned by Little League coach Dale Ballard (Craig T. Nelson), who’s romantically involved with Georgie’s grandmother, Connie (a.k.a. Meemaw, played by Annie Potts). Dale asks Georgie to man the store while he and Connie enjoy a weekend getaway.

Things go south when Georgie becomes distracted by customers and forgets to close the drawer of the cash register, leading to $400 being ripped off while he wasn’t paying attention.

When Dale returns, he’s in a foul mood after Connie turns down his suggestion they drive to New Orleans to get married. Georgie admits what happened, and to make up for his mistake gives Dale the money he’s been saving up to buy a car. When Georgie asks if they’re “good,” Dale bluntly tells him he’s fired.

Fans were not happy about the episode’s ending and took to Twitter to share their disappointment.

Why did #YoungSheldon have to end us on a bad note like that? 😒 — J Laur (@jesssica_lauren) April 17, 2020

Yikes 😳 Poor Georgie 😞 — Susan Daw (@SusanDaw1) April 17, 2020

Poor form, Dale! Poor honest Georgie. Poor Missy because she’s probably next in his sights. @YoungSheldon #YoungSheldon — JLH59 (@ChilliOHGirl59) April 17, 2020

IM SAD FOR GEORGIE😭😭😭 — Amy (@amynoelle21) April 17, 2020

@YoungSheldon sure took a dark turn at the end of that episode. WTF #YoungSheldon — larry riley (@2448larry) April 17, 2020

#YoungSheldon Seriously?! He messed up, yes but he tried to fix it. That's good — LadyAnime (@NikitaEarle) April 17, 2020

Did not like that ending. So much hatred. #YoungSheldon — Collage Literary (@CollageLiterary) April 17, 2020

However, all may not be lost. There’s still one more episode to come, with the season finale set for April 30, and the synopsis indicates Dale’s rash decision will have some fallout.

“Sheldon discovers that Mary’s been keeping a secret about his future,” the finale’s synopsis reads. “Also, Meemaw is furious when she learns Dale fired Georgie.”

A photo from the upcoming episode may provide a clue about how Meemaw and Georgie get payback: