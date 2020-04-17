Sam Heughan Calls Out Years Of Online Bullying And Harassment And ‘Outlander’ Co-Star Caitriona Balfe Lends Her Support

Sam Heughan is done with abuse.

In a post on Twitter, the star of W Network’s “Outlander” slammed the “6 years of constant bullying harassment, stalking and false narrative” he’s been subjected to online.

Referencing “personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information” he’s had thrown at him, Heughan said, “Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a closet-homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort [sic] fans for money and disregarding Covid advice.”

The actor explained that he has decided to self-isolate in Hawaii, where he had been travelling before the coronavirus pandemic forced shutdowns.

“I’m nervous to take 3-5 flights back to the UK, around 20 hours on several planes, exposing myself to more danger, to be stuck in a city,” he explained.

Heughan also had a message for his fans who have been supportive of him over the years.

“To every fan that has supported me and the work I do, THANK YOU,” he wrote. “I’m so grateful, from the bottom of my heart. Stay safe and please be kind to yourself and each other. There’s so much more to concern ourselves with right now.”

Following his revelation, Heughan’s “Outlander” co-star Caitriona Balfe took to social media to give her support.

“Sad that Sam has had to come out and say all this,” she wrote, retweeting his message. “I would have thought mean b***hy behaviour would have been left in the school yard. But unfortunately a VERY SMALL but very vocal part of this fandom use their energy to write and say awful untrue things…”

