Morgan Wallen Debuts Heartfelt New Track ‘More Than My Hometown’

Morgan Wallen is back with new music.

The “Whiskey Glasses” hitmaker has just released the heartfelt “More Than My Hometown”, giving fans another glimpse at his highly anticipated sophomore album, which is due out later this year.

Co-written by Wallen, Michael Hardy, Ernest Keith Smith, and Ryan Vojtesak, the mid-tempo anthem sees the singer crooning over his love but comes to terms that her dreams are too big to stay in their small town.

“I love you more than a California sunset/ More than a beer when you ain’t 21 yet/ More than a Sunday morning Lord/Turning some poor lost souls around, Hallelujah bound/ I love you more than the feeling when the bass hits the hook/ When a guy gets the girl at the end of the book/ But baby this might be the last time I get to lay you down/ ‘Cause I can’t love you more than my hometown,” he sings in the chorus.

“More Than My Hometown” follows Wallen’s New Year’s surprise release of “This Bar” and his smash hit “Chasin You”, which became the singer’s third consecutive No. 1 in Canada.

RELATED: Shania Twain, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen And More Country Stars Join ET Canada And The CCMA Foundation’s ‘Canada Together: In Concert’

You can see Wallen on ET Canada’s “Canada Together: In Concert”, a five-night broadcast featuring performances and exclusive conversations with 20 of the biggest names in country music.

Wallen’s performance will air on Thursday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.