Reese Witherspoon Discusses Her Battle With Anxiety, Postpartum Depression In Candid Jameela Jamil Interview

Reese Witherspoon opened up about her horrific struggle with anxiety and postpartum depression as she spoke with Jameela Jamil for the “Good Place” star’s “I Weigh” podcast.

Witherspoon explained how she started therapy when she was 16.

“I definitely had anxiety, my anxiety manifests as depression so I would get really depressed. My brain is like a hamster on a wheel and it won’t come off,” the 44-year-old shared. “I’ve been managing it my entire life.”

The actress, who shares 20-year-old daughter Ava and son Deacon, 16, with ex Ryan Phillippe and son Tennessee, 7, with husband Jim Toth, said how her biggest struggle in terms of mental health came after she had her first baby at 23.

Witherspoon said, “I’ve had three kids. After each child I had a different experience. One kid I had kind of mild postpartum, and one kid I had severe postpartum where I had to take pretty heavy medication because I just wasn’t thinking straight at all. And then I had one kid where I had no postpartum at all.”

She added that “hormones aren’t understood” enough, telling Jamil: “We don’t understand the kind of hormonal roller-coaster that you go on when you stop nursing. No one explained that to me.

“I was 23 years old when I had my first baby and no one explained to me that when you wean a baby, your hormones go into the toilet. I felt more depressed than I’d ever felt in my entire life. It was scary.

“I didn’t have the right kind of guidance or help, I just white-knuckled back.”