The Reklaws Talk Reflective New Single ‘Where I’m From’: ‘It’s Our Favourite Song We’ve Ever Written’

The Reklaws have returned with new music.

The country music duo — siblings Stuart and Jenna Walker — are taking us back to our roots in their nostalgic new track “Where I’m From”.

“This song means so much to us!! We hope it takes you back to your #WhereImFrom and gives you some peace of mind during these uncertain times,” write the duo on Instagram.

The mid-tempo song is a reminder to reconnect with loved ones and appreciate the little things, now more than ever.

While catching up with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, the duo open up about how much “Where I’m From” means to them, with Stuart admitting it’s their favourite song they’ve ever written.

“A few other artists that we know were like, ‘Would we be able to have this one?’ We were like, ‘No, we care too much about it,” says the singer. “In this time I think It’s really gonna resonate with people.”

Adds Jenna: “I think this song will bring some brightness and light to everybody and remind them that this doesn’t have to be a fully negative time.”

“‘Where I’m From’ reminds us of our childhood where the majority of our time was spent at home, with family and neighbours who were our closest friends in our hometown which felt like the whole world,“ say the duo in a handwritten note to their fans. “We hope this song reminds you of those special times and memories in your own world!”

“You might think there ain’t much to it / But you wouldn’t know unless you’ve been through it / Think it’s all backroads, bonfires, corn fields and country music / Might be just some town you ain’t heard of,” they sing in the chorus.

“Where I’m From” follows the CCMA Award winners’ new party anthem “Can’t Help Myself”, featuring Dean Brody.

Fans can see the Reklaws on ET Canada and the CCMA Foundation’s “Canada Together: In Concert, Presented by TD”, a five-night broadcast featuring performances and exclusive conversations with 20 of the biggest names in country music.

Their performance of “Where I Come From” will air on Wednesday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.