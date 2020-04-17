Bob Dylan Compares Himself To Anne Frank And Indiana Jones In New Song ‘I Contain Multitudes’

Bob Dylan is a lot of different people.

On Friday, the legendary folk musician dropped his new song “I Contain Multitudes”, in which he likens himself to a number of important historical and fictional figures.

The four-and-a-half-minute song has Dylan singing lines like, “I’m just like Anne Frank, like Indiana Jones/And them British bad boys, the Rolling Stones/I go right to the edge, I go right to the end.”

Dylan’s new song comes after his release last month of the epic-length track “Murder Most Foul” about the JFK assassination.