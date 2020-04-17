Kylie Jenner Says She Struggled To See Stormi’s Face Properly Before Undergoing Laser Eye Surgery

Kylie Jenner spoke about her post-pregnancy vision problems on Thursday’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”.

Jenner followed in the footsteps of her sister Kim Kardashian and underwent Lasik eye surgery, after she was seen telling her best friend Stassie, “I just, I can’t really see that well. You know how I’m, like, blind.”

The beauty mogul then told the camera: “My vision started to progressively get worse when I got pregnant.

“So I went and got glasses, and now it’s to the point where I almost have to wear glasses all the time. Like, I can’t see ten feet in front of me.”

Jenner added, “I have to wear glasses to drive, watch TV, even to look at my daughter’s face. It’s starting to just affect my daily life.”

She later told her family, who threw her a post-surgery party: “So, I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for coming to my eyeball party, and also encouraging me to get the surgery. And, of course, to you, Mom, for taking care of me, um, even though you left me in bed.”

Despite fans usually wanting to see everything when it comes down to Jenner’s fabulous life, some weren’t so thrilled about seeing her laser surgery. See some of the reaction below.

Showing @KylieJenner eye being operated on was too much 👀😳 #KUWTK — Jen Ross (@JenRoss01) April 17, 2020

Omg watching Kylie Jenner get LASIK eye surgery legit just made me want to throw up. Thank God I inherited my father’s eyesight. #KUWTK — αѕнℓєу яєgιηα (@ClassicFilmDame) April 17, 2020

I want to throw up just watching Kylie doing lasik rn #KUWTK — Diana G (@diana_guirguis) April 17, 2020