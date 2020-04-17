Simu Liu Talks Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Hiatus, Joining Tik Tok, Ontario Hospital Donations While Self-Isolating In Australia

Canadian Simu Liu is spending his self-isolation in Sydney, Australia, by getting into TikTok and video games.

The “Kim’s Convenience” star landed the highly coveted role as Shang-Chi in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings” and, with filming on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, Liu is seeking new ways to pass the time.

“I’ve been getting into a lot of Animal Crossing,” Liu says via video with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante. “I’ve been building up that house, I’ve got two rooms now, looking forward to adding a third one, making sure my island’s well developed.”

“Got into TikTok,” he says, telling Carlos he’s “looking forward to getting some pointers” from him.

One thing Liu is letting slide is his Shang-Chi abs as Carlos inquires whether Marvel boss Kevin Feige is doing an “ab check” on the actor while in self-isolation.

“Carlos, I can tell you if there was such an ab check, I would definitely be failing,” he laughs.

Liu and the “Shang-Chi” cast have been waiting while production on the new movie was put on hold last month after director Destin Daniel Cretton went into quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Luckily, Cretton’s test came back negative.

“We had Destin, who was a new parent, undergo testing and it was a precaution. We knew the chances were low, but still, more than anything, we all just wanted to make sure everyone in our family was okay and then we realized it was a bigger thing than anyone had anticipated,” he explains. “That kind of empathy turned towards the rest of the world.”

“We don’t know when we’re gonna get back, nobody knows when they’re gonna get back to their lives either and really, it’s just a matter of how can we do our part to make sure that, A) this doesn’t go on any longer than it has to, and B) that people who are working every single day — whether that’s in essential services, frontline healthcare, the jobs that keep our world turning like running public transportation — making sure those positions are filled and the best supported they can be.”

“That’s honestly been the number one thing that’s on my mind,” he adds.

About to celebrate his 31st birthday in isolation Down Under, Liu has also found a way to give back at home while he’s halfway around the world.

The actor has asked for donations to the Trillium Health Partners Hospital and Foundation in Mississauga, Ont., which has taken care of his family through surgeries and illness treatments.

It’s been a big part of our lives as Mississauga residents so I just wanted to shed a bit of light on that organization and put it up on Instagram and let everyone know I was personally grateful,” he says, adding that he got “an overwhelming response” and is still making video messages for fans who have donated to Trillium and other healthcare providers.

“It’s such an honour to be able to do that and I’m blown away. I’m so happy to do these videos and I’m so happy there’s a lot of them,” he says.

“Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings” is currently scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 7, 2021.

