Kelly Rowland Sings An Ode To Morning In New Single ‘COFFEE’

Kelly Rowland wants to get busy in the morning.

On Friday, the former Destiny’s Child singer dropped her latest single “COFFEE”, along with a stunning new video.

“I want to celebrate the women in video—every shade, every coffee colour, every curve, every essence and what they gave me,” Rowland told Essence. “My intention I set for the video was to take the light in yourself and your sexuality [and put it in] a God perspective, in a way where you don’t have to get any approval from anybody else.”

She added, “Sometimes when women stand in our own sexuality, without approval from any external source, I think that there comes a different perspective, a different outlook, a different feeling, and usually we don’t even realize we’re doing it, but I think society has kind of made it that way, especially with the black woman.”

The song is Rowland’s first since her 2019 track “Crown”, made in partnership with Dove’s anti-bullying campaign.

The singer’s last studio album Talk a Good Game was released in 2013.