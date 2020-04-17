Fiona Apple Fans Are Absolutely Loving Her First Album In 8 Years

Fiona Apple is back and as great as ever.
On Friday, the iconic singer-songwriter dropped her first album in eight years, Fetch the Bolt Cutters.
In their 10/10 review of the album, Pitchfork praised Apple for not missing a step musically, calling the Fetch the Bolt Cutters “unbound” and remarking, “No music has ever sounded quite like it.”
The album deals with themes of feminism, the #MeToo movement, and growing up.
In their review, the Telegraph called the album “a masterpiece for the #MeToo era.”
On Twitter, the praise was rapturous as well, with fans celebrating Apple’s return.