Fiona Apple Fans Are Absolutely Loving Her First Album In 8 Years

By Corey Atad.

Fiona Apple. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate
Fiona Apple is back and as great as ever.

On Friday, the iconic singer-songwriter dropped her first album in eight years, Fetch the Bolt Cutters.

In their 10/10 review of the album, Pitchfork praised Apple for not missing a step musically, calling the Fetch the Bolt Cutters “unbound” and remarking, “No music has ever sounded quite like it.”

The album deals with themes of feminism, the #MeToo movement, and growing up.

In their review, the Telegraph called the album “a masterpiece for the #MeToo era.”

On Twitter, the praise was rapturous as well, with fans celebrating Apple’s return.

