Fiona Apple Fans Are Absolutely Loving Her First Album In 8 Years

Fiona Apple is back and as great as ever.

On Friday, the iconic singer-songwriter dropped her first album in eight years, Fetch the Bolt Cutters.

RELATED: Fiona Apple Quit Cocaine After An ‘Excruciating Night’ With Quentin Tarantino

In their 10/10 review of the album, Pitchfork praised Apple for not missing a step musically, calling the Fetch the Bolt Cutters “unbound” and remarking, “No music has ever sounded quite like it.”

The album deals with themes of feminism, the #MeToo movement, and growing up.

In their review, the Telegraph called the album “a masterpiece for the #MeToo era.”

RELATED: Fiona Apple Throws Shade At Justin Bieber For ‘Gaming The System’ To Get To #1 On The Charts

On Twitter, the praise was rapturous as well, with fans celebrating Apple’s return.

she came back for us at this critical time.

“this world is bullshit”, indeeeeed. https://t.co/8clQOjGGsK — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) April 17, 2020

New album is breathtaking, I need to sit with it and revisit the rest of her work to place it but it’s as major as anything else she’s done, up there with Idler Wheel — Jake Cole (@ATLsOwnJC) April 17, 2020

when fiona apple said “and i know none of this will matter in the long run, but i know a sound is still a sound around no one, and while i’m in this body, i want somebody to want, and i want what i want” i felt that — vampire workday (@imbobswaget) April 17, 2020