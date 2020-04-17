Sam Smith Believes They ‘Definitely Had’ Coronavirus But Haven’t Been Tested

Sam Smith has revealed they believe they were infected with COVID-19 but made a full recovery — even though they have yet to be tested.

“I didn’t get tested but I know I have it,” Smith told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe during a FaceTime interview, as reported by People. “I’m just going to assume that I did because everything I’ve read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I definitely had it.”

According to Smith, they and their sister “started getting the same symptoms” and so, self-isolated for three weeks.

“I’ve got an older nan, so we didn’t want to risk anything,” Smith explained.

“As everyone was kind of really on lockdown, that’s when I got over it, luckily,” the singer continued, revealing they’re now feeling much better.

“The first two weeks I was like, ‘I just want to sing. I don’t want to sing my songs, I don’t want to sing and film it, I just want to walk around the house and sing,’” Smith said. “I started sitting in my living room singing along to backing tracks of old Corinne Bailey Rae tunes. All these songs I used to just love singing. Old Stevie [Wonder] songs. And yeah, it just felt really good. But then I lost that a week later. I didn’t want to sing.”

