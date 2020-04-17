John Legend Drops Uplifting New Single ‘Bigger Love’

John Legend just dropped his latest single “Bigger Love”.

Legend’s uplifting track was co-written by Ryan Tedder and is a “celebration of love, resilience and hope.”

The singer said in a statement, “I wrote it last year, before any of us could have imagined what 2020 would become.

“The message of the song is that love can help carry us through these dark times and music can bring us joy and inspiration. I hope it brings some light to people’s day and maybe inspires a dance break!”

Legend is set to perform “Bigger Love” during Global Citizen’s “One World: Together At Home” special on April 18, as well as BET’s “Saving Ourselves: A COVID-19 Relief Effort” on April 22.

The musician spoke to Jimmy Fallon about his “sexy” upcoming album while in quarantine last month.

He added of his recent decision to hold an Instagram Live gig, “All of us are home, including artists. A lot of artists were supposed to be on tour right now – my tour isn’t until the summer – and there are a lot of fans who are stuck at home and wish they could be doing what they normally do and wish they could be going to concerts and doing these fun things.”