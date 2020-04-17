Mark Wahlberg’s Daughter Goes Full ‘Joe Exotic’ With ‘Tiger King’ Remix

Mark Wahlberg’s daughter might just have a future as a rapper.

On Thursday night, the actor shared a video recorded by his wife Rhea Durham and daughter Grace, in which they appear as plaid-clad men lip-syncing to a “Tiger King”-themed remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage”.

With a fake moustache and fake chest hair drawn on, Grace hilariously raps along with the lyrics, “Carole Baskin/Killed her husband, whacked him/Can’t convince me that it didn’t happen/Fed him to tigers, they snackin’/What’s happenin’/Carole Baskin.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, Wahlberg has been sharing videos from his time self-isolating with his family.