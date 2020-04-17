BTS Are Already Hard At Work On Their Next Album

The boys of BTS never rest.

On Friday, K-pop band member RM revealed in a livestream that, despite only releasing an album in February, the boy band are already hard at work on its followup.

“I turned this on because we wanted to try something new,” he said on the stream, according to Soompi. “It’s not that this content has a specific name to it. With our concerts being postponed or canceled and the situation extending over a long period of time, we came to the conclusion to try something new.

“It’s nothing much, we just wanted to share what we’ve been doing to feel more connected and that we’re doing a lot of things together. From now on, we plan to share our lives with you about once a week.”

The singer then announced the album plans.

“I’m sure many of you have guessed by now, but we’re going to be releasing another album. We’ve begun preparing for it,” he told fans. “We’re going to be sharing that preparation process with you. No details have been decided as of now, we’ve only just started talking about it. That we’re going to be creating something new. We’re going to work hard to do that.”

He added, “We’re not sure when that album will be released. I’m sure there will be moments that we don’t want to show because the album-making process isn’t always beautiful but even though we don’t know what the end result will be, we’ll do our best.”

Since forming in 2010, BTS have released seven studio albums, including the recent hit Map of the Soul: 7.