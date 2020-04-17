Phoebe Waller-Bridge Pays Virtual Visit To ‘Late Show’ To Talk ‘Fleabag Live’

Phoebe Waller-Bridge dropped by Global‘s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, chatting virtually from the bedroom of her London home.

The creator/star of the award-winning comedy “Fleabag” discussed her plans to stream “Fleabag Live” to raise money for the Broadway and West End communities in New York City and London respectively, now that theatres have shut down.

The series was based on her stage play of the same name, which she revived for a one-night-only presentation last year. That show was filmed and is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video for a fee.

During the conversation, Waller-Bridge revealed that she and her sister Isobel, who composed the music for “Fleabag”, are self-isolating together, and have developed some fruit-based code words to assure they have privacy when needed.

For example, she told host Stephen Colbert that before one of the siblings enters the other’s bedroom, she must first ask, “Lemon?”

“If she came into this room now — I don’t know why she’d have to use my bedroom — but if she came in now, she would look at me and go, ‘Lemon?’ which means ‘Can I come in?’ or ‘Are you working?'”

If Waller-Bridge were to respond with “Lemon,” that means “Get out.”

“If I say ‘Pear,’ that means ‘Sure! Come in and hang out!'”

As for why they decided on fruit for code words, Waller-Bridge admitted, “I don’t know why we landed on those, they were the friendly fruits.”

In another portion of the interview, Waller-Bridge joked about the role she played in making priests hot.

