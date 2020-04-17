Sam Smith Is Here For A One Direction Reunion: ‘They Should Do It’

Sam Smith is all in on the rumoured One Direction reunion.

The singer joined SiriusXM’s Hits 1 “The Morning Mash-Up” to promote their new single with Demi Lovato, “I’m Ready”, but couldn’t help but discuss other pop music icons.

When the “Mash-Up” hosts brought up the potential reunion of the British boy band that made stars of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik, Smith was here for it.

“Really?” Smith exclaimed, “Is that actually a thing?”

After explaining that Payne teased the possibility, admitting something was in the works but he couldn’t say what, Smith said, “I think that they should do it.”

He added, “They should do it now before they’re 60 trying to do it.”

And despite being close to Horan, Smith has no inside details.

“Me and Niall were the closest,” they said. “And I just love Niall so much.”