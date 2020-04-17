James Corden Challenges NBA Players To A ‘Shirt-Off Shootout’ Challenge

The NBA playoffs may have been postponed but that doesn’t mean the end of basketball.

On Thursday’s “The Late Late Show”, host James Corden issued a “Shirt-Off Shootout” challenge to NBA players in quarantine.

As Corden demonstrated from a hallway in his own home, he dressed in plenty of layers and multiple hats, then took ten paces from a laundry basket.

He then removed items of clothing and tossing them into the basket to see how many points he could score in 45 seconds.

Corden is using the challenge to raise money for Feed the Children.