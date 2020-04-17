Kaitlynn Carter Discusses Miley Cyrus Split, Says She Didn’t Know How To Deal With The Paparazzi Attention

Kaitlynn Carter spoke candidly about the press attention she received following her brief relationship with Miley Cyrus during a recent Instagram Live chat.

Carter told her “Hills” co-star Whitney Port about being “naive” after she split from ex Brody Jenner and then Cyrus.

She explained, “What happened to me, basically just after Miley and I went our separate ways, I thought, OK, my life’s just kinda going back to the way it normally was for me when I’m on my own. I had no expectations that anyone would give a s**t about me by myself.

“I had no plan in place. I didn’t think about anything. For example, I was dealing with a lot emotionally at that time, obviously, and I really wasn’t going out anywhere. I was just staying home,” Carter admitted.

RELATED: Kaitlynn Carter Says She Was ‘In Love’ With Miley Cyrus: ‘It Just Happened’

The reality TV star, who was first linked with Cyrus in August 2019, said she finally got out of the house one night, only to be followed by paparazzi.

She then saw headlines like “Out on the town, partying with a mystery man just two weeks after her breakup,” which she didn’t like at all.

RELATED: Kaitlynn Carter Responds After Fan Says She Looks ‘Too Thin’: ‘I Been Through Some S**t Lately’

Carter shared, “I just didn’t anticipate anything like this happening. I’m used to it when I’m, like, with Brody [Jenner] or when I was with her, but never when I’m on my own. My mind [was] just swirling.

“I was just so mortified… the narrative was so not what the actual situation was and that was such a wakeup call for me. I had always gone with the flow or whatever people say they say, I don’t care.

“In relationships especially, I have always taken a back seat a little bit and sort of trusted the person I’m with to run the show, especially publicly, because it’s never really been something that I wanted. I never really wanted to put myself out there that way.”

Carter and Cyrus were romantically linked shortly after the singer split from Liam Hemsworth after 10 years together, and Carter split from Jenner.