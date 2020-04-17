Cate Blanchett Shares Her ‘Films Of Hope’ To Get Everyone Through The Coronavirus Crisis

Cate Blanchett is trying to help soothe the souls of everyone stuck at home.

In a new video for IMDb and in partnership with the UNHCR, the organization’s Goodwill Ambassador sat down to offer up her Top 5 “Films of Hope”.

“Like most of us I’m staying at home right now as part of the global effort to keep each other safe in these very trying times,” Blanchett says in the video. “COVID-19 has affected all of us and we have seen what it has done in countries with strong and robust health care systems but now we’re seeing the spread to countries with weaker systems and it’s putting the lives of millions at risk.”

For her movie picks, Blanchett recommends Nadine Labaki’s “Capernaum”, Hirokazu Koreeda’s “Shoplifters”, Chantal Akerman’s “News from Home”, Aki Kaurismaki’s “The Other Side of Hope”, Alejandro Inarritu’s “Babel” and Wayne Wang’s “The Joy Luck Club”.

The actress also asks that people donate to the UNHCR, which is working to train healthcare workers helping with refugee populations around the world.

