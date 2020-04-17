Adam Sandler Shares Another Hilarious Quarantine Tune

Adam Sandler has another quarantine-treat for fans.

The actor, who debuted two tunes about self-isolation life during the COVID-19 outbreak with pal Jimmy Fallon, shared a new version as a farewell to handshakes.

Over a montage of people denying handshakes, Sandler sings, “We’re never gonna shake hands again/ Even a fist bump will be pretty rare/ But we’re never gonna shake hands again/ If you go for a high five you’re gonna catch air.”

“We’re never gonna shake hands again,” Sandler continues. “Elbow to elbow will take its place, oh/ We’re never gonna shake hands again.”

Sandler and Fallon previously shared other tunes, including a tribute to all the healthcare workers on the frontlines and “Don’t Touch Grandma”.

