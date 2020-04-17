Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Debuts New Solo Single ’50ft.’

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui is back with some more solo music.

On Friday, the 23-year-old singer released a new single, “50ft.”, accompanied by a lush music video.

Earlier this week, Jauregui discussed the track in an Instagram post.

“I wrote it from a space of reflection on how I interact with the world energetically and this artwork truly encapsulates the feeling of distance spoken about in the song while asserting the closeness of my relationship to my loved ones… who hold me the f**k down always and forever in the midst of it all,” she wrote.

Judging by response on Twitter, fans are loving Jauregui’s latest; here’s a sampling:

@LaurenJauregui I was feeling very sad but the song #50ft and the video brought me an inexplicable peace. You always make me feel good, thanks for being so amazing! I'm grateful for your existence 💖💖🥰 pic.twitter.com/sxuZ5REOuR — marceline | 50ft (@xharmonys) April 17, 2020

this is what listening to #50ft is like pic.twitter.com/z2M1ahKrNQ — freedom lmj ➳𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘩𝘢 ⛓🔮 (@NormaniSupreme_) April 17, 2020

LAUREN'S VOCALS: PERFECT

LAUREN SINGING IN SPANISH: A MASTERPIECE

LYRICS: PERFECT

MUSIC VIDEO: PERFECT#50ft is such a pure and meaningful song. #50ftMusicVideo @LaurenJauregui pic.twitter.com/aP9PcAG8ac — Catia (@rosexlauren) April 17, 2020

the music video made me so emotional it's so meaningful #50ftOutNow #50ft pic.twitter.com/JebOoXqKI7 — ᴺᵒ ⁿᵃᵐᵉ (@prettyvxxbes) April 17, 2020