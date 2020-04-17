Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Debuts New Solo Single ’50ft.’

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui is back with some more solo music.
On Friday, the 23-year-old singer released a new single, “50ft.”, accompanied by a lush music video.
Earlier this week, Jauregui discussed the track in an Instagram post.
“I wrote it from a space of reflection on how I interact with the world energetically and this artwork truly encapsulates the feeling of distance spoken about in the song while asserting the closeness of my relationship to my loved ones… who hold me the f**k down always and forever in the midst of it all,” she wrote.
50ft. is coming out this Friday and I’m so very excited for the release of this song. I wrote it from a space of reflection on how I interact with the world energetically and this artwork truly encapsulates the feeling of distance spoken about in the song while asserting the closeness of my relationship to my loved ones (pictured with me are my mom and sister💕) who hold me the fuck down always and forever in the midst of it all. Another little piece of my heart is out Friday and I hope it resonates with you✨ 📸: @rahimfortune
Judging by response on Twitter, fans are loving Jauregui’s latest; here’s a sampling: