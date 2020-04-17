Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Debuts New Solo Single ’50ft.’

By Brent Furdyk.

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui is back with some more solo music.

On Friday, the 23-year-old singer released a new single, “50ft.”, accompanied by a lush music video.

Earlier this week, Jauregui discussed the track in an Instagram post.

“I wrote it from a space of reflection on how I interact with the world energetically and this artwork truly encapsulates the feeling of distance spoken about in the song while asserting the closeness of my relationship to my loved ones… who hold me the f**k down always and forever in the midst of it all,” she wrote.

Judging by response on Twitter, fans are loving Jauregui’s latest; here’s a sampling:

