Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Get Candid About Their Sex Life

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos keep things healthy and exciting in their marriage.

The power couple called into Bruce Bozzi’s SiriusXM special “Quarantined with Bruce” alongside Andy Cohen and got candid about their sex life.

“I don’t know, I think we found each other at the right time in our lives,” Ripa said. “We were really young, not that that’s the right time. We were really pliable to each other. We really learned each other well. With that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and just fun.”

Consuelos added, “I think you check off all the boxes for me.”

Also on the show, Ripa revealed the hardest thing about living with her kids at all hours of the day under quarantine.

“They make fun of us constantly,” she said of her children.

Ripa and Consuelos have three children together.