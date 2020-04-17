Jimmy Fallon’s Daughters Ignore Their Dad’s Jokes During ‘Tonight Show’ Monologue

Jimmy Fallon’s daughters are usually chatterboxes. However, this was not the case during the host’s “Tonight Show” monologue Thursday.

Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5, ignored Fallon as he read out joke after joke, opting instead to play with their toys while hiding under some cosy blankets on the porch.

The adorable duo are clearly following in the footsteps of their mom — and now, camera operator — Nancy Juvonen, who tends not to laugh at Fallon’s jokes, either.

The girls’ latest appearance comes after Winnie interrupted her dad’s interview with Ciara and Russell Wilson to tell him some very important news; she’d lost a tooth.

“Hold on. I’m sorry. What do you need to show me?” Fallon asked his daughter as she sat on his lap. “Wait, this is big news, guys, just tell them what happened.”

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Raps With Michael Shannon, Talks ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Ideas

“I lost a tooth!” Winnie proudly declared as the celebrity couple clapped and cheered for her.