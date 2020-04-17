Taylor Swift’s Lover Fest To Be Rescheduled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Taylor Swift is moving her highly anticipated Lover Fest tour to 2021.

The singer, 30, announced the news on her social media on Friday, revealing the COVID-19 pandemic has made her rethink the shows this summer. But Swift promises fans that all tickets will be honoured at a new date.

“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision,” she wrote. “Please, please stay healthy and safe.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, J.Lo & More Join ‘One World’ COVID-19 Benefit TV Special Featuring Lady Gaga And More

Adding, “I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020

RELATED: Ryan Hurd Covers Taylor Swift’s ‘False God’

Lover Fest is Swift’s sixth headlining tour with 13 shows across Europe, North America and South America. Lover Fest is in support of the singer’s latest record Lover.

While fans will have to wait to see Swift in concert until next year, they can view “The Man” singer on the upcoming “One World: Together at Home” special airing Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on etcanada.com and Corus Entertainment channels, including Global.