Sandra Oh Has Her Own Theory About What Happened At The End Of ‘Killing Eve’ Season 2

SPOILER ALERT: For those who haven’t caught up on the second season of “Killing Eve”, a crucial plot point will be revealed by reading further.

In the final moments of the second season of “Killing Eve”, Villanelle (Jodie Comer) expresses her complicated feelings for Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) by shooting her in the back, with the third season picking up after that climactic shocker.

While Villanelle’s motives remain ambiguous (the third season kicked off on April 12), Oh floated her idea during an interview with Variety‘s “The Big Ticket” podcast.

“I have my own theory, which might not be in line with the writers or even Jodie, because I don’t really know what Jodie felt like,” she said. “What I thought is that [Villanelle] knows. She’s too good at her job. She knows.”

RELATED: ‘Killing Eve’ Boss Breaks Down That ‘Heartbreaking’ Season 3 Premiere Death

Despite the obsessive attraction the two women feel for each other, Oh doesn’t believe it’s feasible that the CIA analyst and the Russian-born assassin would be able to settle down together.

“No, and I think that’s what makes great drama,” she added. “I think that’s what makes great romance. It’s the yearning that brings people in. It’s that dramatic storytelling. It’s based on desire and yearning.”

During the interview, Oh also marvelled at the creative methods the show’s writers cook up for Villanelle’s assorted assassinations, which have ranged from stabbing a billionaire in the eye with a hairpin to murdering a perfume mogul by inviting her to smell the poison perfume she’s wearing.

RELATED: ‘Killing Eve’ Season 3 To Debut Two Weeks Early

“You always celebrate the kills that you would never think up and the imaginative kills,” said Oh. “It’s a terrific, delicious part of the show where you can see the expression of all our writers.”