Gabby Barrett Teams Up With Charlie Puth For New Version Of ‘I Hope’

Gabby Barrett has joined forces with Charlie Puth to put a new spin on her breakout single, “I Hope”.

Barrett, who is married to fellow “American Idol” 2018 contestant Cade Foehner, struck up a friendship with Puth on Instagram.

“I can’t wait for fans to hear this! With Charlie being on this track, it changes the perspective of the song,” Barrett shared in a statement. “When I wrote it I was writing from a woman’s perspective, and so with him being on it, it kind of shows the men’s perspective too. That both sides get cheated on and it’s not just a one-sided thing.”

Puth added, “I fell in love with the song when I first heard it, and to be able to reimagine it with Gabby and the writers and producers and take it to a new place, is really exciting.”

Barrett is due to release her debut album later this year.

Her latest release comes after she broke records with “I Hope”, with the track becoming the first debut from a female to top the Billboard Country Streaming Songs chart earlier this month.