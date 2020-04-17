Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Spills On The Possibility Of More Kids With Hubby Jason Statham: ‘We Would Love To’

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is looking forward to having more kids with hubby Jason Statham.

The model chatted with fans during an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, where she got real about the possibility of more babies.

“Yes, we would love to,” Huntington-Whiteley revealed.

“We are lucky enough to be enjoying lots of family time together at the moment,” she continued. “He’s turning three in a few months, which I can’t believe. Currently, we are attempting potty training!”

And with two English parents, Huntington-Whiteley says she’s “really proud to say [Jack] has a proper English accent. She added that Jack “does have the same booming loud voice as Jason.”

Huntington-Whiteley, 32, and Statham, 52, are already parents to son Jack, 2.