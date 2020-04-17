Sharon Stone Shares The Story Of A FedEx Driver Running Over Her Dress The Day Before The Oscars

Sharon Stone has had some incredible fashion mishaps.

RELATED: Sharon Stone Reveals Dating App Bumble Blocked Her Account, Marvel’s Simu Liu Responds

On Thursday, the actress, 62, appeared on Naomi Campbell’s YouTube show “No Filter with Naomi” where she spoke about her famous all-black outfit at the 1996 Academy Awards.

Stone revealed that the look came about after something of a fashion emergency.

“Vera [Wang] was making me two dresses and we were trying to make one from this Fortuny fabric, and it kept stretching and changing and moving, so we weren’t quite sure it would come together but we were experimenting,” Stone recalled.

RELATED: Sharon Stone Recreated Her Famous Leg-Crossing Scene From ‘Basic Instinct’ At The GQ Men Of The Year Awards

“We were making this other great dress, this pink dress, and it came and the FedEx guy dropped it out of the back of his truck and backed up over it,” she continues. “The box broke open and the dress had a black tire track across the whole of the front of [it]. The day before the Oscars.”