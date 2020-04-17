Hilary Duff Donating Baby Products To Nonprofits During Coronavirus Pandemic

Hilary Duff is giving back through her company Happy Little Camper, announcing the donation of baby products to nonprofit Baby2Baby in order to help out new parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Supplies are wiped out and we know there is a huge need right now! I decided to donate all readily available @happylittlecamperbaby products to @baby2baby and their national network members, @helpingmamas and @babiesneedbottoms!” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram video she shared to make the announcement.

With nonprofits facing product shortages, Duff has committed to “donate whatever readily available Happy Little Camper products we have.”

According to the “Lizzie Maguire” star, the company’s staff is hard at work to “produce product as fast as possible, get them on the ships, get them over here, so we can be a part of helping this problem.”

“We’re working overtime to provide basic essentials to families impacted by COVID-19. We will continue to donate and make whatever difference we can! Try your best to stay sane and safe. Love to all tonight ♥️,” Duff added in the caption.